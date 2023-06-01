Duncan Robinson will hope to make a difference for the Miami Heat at 8:30 PM on Thursday against the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Robinson had 10 points and two steals in his previous game, which ended in a 103-84 win against the Celtics.

We're going to break down Robinson's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 6.4 10.6 Rebounds -- 1.6 1.2 Assists -- 1.1 2.0 PRA -- 9.1 13.8 PR -- 8 11.8 3PM 1.5 1.5 2.3



Robinson has taken 5.6 shots per game this season and made 2.1 per game, which account for 3.4% and 2.7%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's taken 4.6 threes per game, or 6.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Robinson's Heat average 99.2 possessions per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams, while the Nuggets are one of the league's slowest with 99.5 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Nuggets have conceded 112.5 points per game, which is eighth-best in the league.

On the glass, the Nuggets have given up 40.8 rebounds per game, which is best in the league.

Looking at assists, the Nuggets have given up 25.7 per contest, 15th in the NBA.

Allowing 11.4 made 3-pointers per contest, the Nuggets are the third-ranked team in the league.

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/30/2022 19 9 0 1 3 0 1

