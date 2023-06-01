The Miami Heat, Caleb Martin included, will play at 8:30 PM on Thursday against the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Last time out, which was on May 29, Martin produced 26 points and 10 rebounds in a 103-84 win against the Celtics.

Below, we look at Martin's stats and trends to help you find the best prop bets.

Caleb Martin Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 9.6 16.4 Rebounds 6.5 4.8 5.8 Assists -- 1.6 1.8 PRA 24.5 16 24 PR 22.5 14.4 22.2 3PM 2.5 1.2 2.7



Heat vs Nuggets Additional Info

Caleb Martin Insights vs. the Nuggets

This season, Caleb Martin has made 3.6 shots per game, which accounts for 7.9% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 8.6% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.2 per game.

Martin's Heat average 99.2 possessions per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams, while the Nuggets are one of the league's slowest with 99.5 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Nuggets are eighth in the league, allowing 112.5 points per game.

On the boards, the Nuggets have given up 40.8 rebounds per game, which is best in the league.

In terms of assists, the Nuggets are 15th in the league, allowing 25.7 per game.

The Nuggets concede 11.4 made 3-pointers per game, third-ranked in the league.

Caleb Martin vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/13/2023 28 8 4 0 0 0 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.