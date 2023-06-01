The Tampa Bay Buccaneers came out on top in eight games last season and proceeded to lose in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. For the upcoming campaign, they have an 6.5-win over/under.

Buccaneers: Win Total Odds & Over/Under

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 6.5 +110 -130 47.6%

Tampa Bay Betting Insights

Tampa Bay covered four times in 17 matchups with a spread last season.

The Buccaneers and their opponents combined to hit the over six out of 17 times last season.

Tampa Bay totaled 346.7 yards per game offensively last year (15th in NFL), and it allowed 324.3 yards per game (ninth) on defense.

The Buccaneers went 5-4 at home last year and 3-5 away from home.

Tampa Bay was winless as the underdog (0-3) last season, but went 8-6 as the contest's favored team.

In the NFC South the Buccaneers were 4-2, and in the conference as a whole they went 8-4.

Buccaneers Impact Players

Last season Baker Mayfield put up 2,163 passing yards (180.3 per game) while going 201-for-335 (60%) and throwing for 10 touchdowns with eight interceptions.

Rachaad White took 129 carries for 481 rushing yards a season ago (28.3 per game) and scored one touchdown. He also caught 50 passes for 290 yards and two TDs.

Last season Mike Evans reeled in 77 passes for 1,124 yards (74.9 per game) and scored six touchdowns.

Last season, Vita Vea collected 6.5 sacks, 7.0 TFL and 31 tackles.

Jamel Dean picked off two passes while adding 54 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and eight passes defended a season ago.

Tampa Bay 2023 Strength of Schedule

Taking into account their opponents' combined win total last season (138), the Buccaneers have the 21st-ranked schedule in the NFL.

Tampa Bay's schedule features six games against teams that finished over .500 in 2022, which includes four against teams with 12 or more victories and three against squads that picked up fewer than six wins.

The Buccaneers will play five teams who made the 2022 playoffs on their schedule in 2023, and have seven games scheduled against teams with negative playoff odds.

Buccaneers Postseason Odds

Odds to Make the Playoffs: +360

+360 Odds to Win the NFC South: +700

+700 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +7500

