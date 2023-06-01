The Miami Heat, Bam Adebayo included, will be in action at 8:30 PM on Thursday versus the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Last time out, which was on May 29, Adebayo posted 12 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists in a 103-84 win versus the Celtics.

If you'd like to place a bet on Adebayo's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Bam Adebayo Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 20.4 16.8 Rebounds 8.5 9.2 9.4 Assists 3.5 3.2 3.6 PRA 29.5 32.8 29.8 PR 25.5 29.6 26.2



Looking to bet on one or more of Bam Adebayo's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Heat vs Nuggets Additional Info

Bam Adebayo Insights vs. the Nuggets

This season, he's put up 15.9% of the Heat's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 14.9 per contest.

Adebayo's Heat average 99.2 possessions per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams, while the Nuggets are one of the league's slowest with 99.5 possessions per contest.

The Nuggets give up 112.5 points per game, eighth-ranked in the league.

The Nuggets are the best squad in the league, allowing 40.8 rebounds per game.

Conceding 25.7 assists per contest, the Nuggets are the 15th-ranked squad in the league.

Bam Adebayo vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/13/2023 34 19 2 2 0 1 2 12/30/2022 30 22 7 2 0 2 4

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Adebayo or any of his Heat teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.