The probable starters are Framber Valdez (5-4) for the Astros and Reid Detmers (0-4) for the Angels.

Astros vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Astros vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Astros 4, Angels 3.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have won five of those contests.

Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Astros have a record of 4-4-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Astros have been favorites in 39 games this season and won 22 (56.4%) of those contests.

Houston is 13-6 this season when entering a game favored by -175 or more on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Astros have a 63.6% chance to win.

Houston has scored the 20th-most runs in the majors this season with 246 (4.5 per game).

The Astros have a 3.27 team ERA that ranks No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.

Angels Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Angels have a record of 3-1.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Angels have put together a 2-3-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 matchups (bookmakers set runlines in five of those contests).

The Angels have won in 12, or 52.2%, of the 23 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have placed on Los Angeles this season with a +145 moneyline set for this game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Angels have a 40.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Los Angeles is the eighth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.9 runs per game (280 total).

The Angels have the 15th-ranked ERA (4.25) in the majors this season.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup May 27 @ Athletics W 6-3 Framber Valdez vs Austin Pruitt May 28 @ Athletics W 10-1 Cristian Javier vs Ken Waldichuk May 29 Twins L 7-5 J.P. France vs Sonny Gray May 30 Twins W 5-1 Brandon Bielak vs Joe Ryan May 31 Twins L 8-2 Hunter Brown vs Louie Varland June 1 Angels - Framber Valdez vs Reid Detmers June 2 Angels - Cristian Javier vs Shohei Ohtani June 3 Angels - J.P. France vs Patrick Sandoval June 4 Angels - Brandon Bielak vs Griffin Canning June 5 @ Blue Jays - Hunter Brown vs Alek Manoah June 6 @ Blue Jays - Framber Valdez vs Kevin Gausman

Angels Schedule