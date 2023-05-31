On Wednesday, Yandy Diaz (.684 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Steele. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Diaz has 54 hits and an OBP of .420, both of which rank first among Tampa Bay hitters this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks sixth, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is third in the league in slugging.

Diaz has gotten a hit in 32 of 46 games this year (69.6%), with at least two hits on 16 occasions (34.8%).

He has hit a home run in 12 games this season (26.1%), homering in 6% of his plate appearances.

Diaz has driven home a run in 18 games this year (39.1%), including more than one RBI in 13.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

He has scored at least once 25 times this season (54.3%), including nine games with multiple runs (19.6%).

Home Away 21 GP 13 .312 AVG .327 .407 OBP .459 .545 SLG .633 8 XBH 7 5 HR 4 11 RBI 8 15/11 K/BB 8/11 0 SB 0 Home Away 27 GP 19 18 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (73.7%) 10 (37.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (31.6%) 14 (51.9%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (57.9%) 7 (25.9%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (26.3%) 12 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (31.6%)

