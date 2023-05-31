Wander Franco and his .444 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (82 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Chicago Cubs and Justin Steele on May 31 at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Cubs.

Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

Justin Steele TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Wander Franco? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Wander Franco At The Plate

Franco leads Tampa Bay in slugging percentage (.482) thanks to 24 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 16th, his on-base percentage ranks 34th, and he is 41st in the league in slugging.

Franco is batting .400 during his last outings and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.

In 72.7% of his games this year (40 of 55), Franco has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (34.5%) he recorded at least two.

In 12.7% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

Franco has driven in a run in 21 games this year (38.2%), including seven games with more than one RBI (12.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 26 of 55 games this season, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 14 .322 AVG .293 .379 OBP .354 .609 SLG .466 17 XBH 4 4 HR 3 14 RBI 10 15/7 K/BB 9/5 6 SB 5 Home Away 32 GP 23 24 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (69.6%) 12 (37.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (30.4%) 18 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (34.8%) 4 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (13.0%) 14 (43.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (30.4%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings