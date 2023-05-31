Top Player Prop Bets for Rays vs. Cubs on May 31, 2023
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Bookmakers have set player props for Wander Franco and others when the Tampa Bay Rays visit the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Wednesday at 2:20 PM ET.
Rays vs. Cubs Game Info
- When: Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MARQ
MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays
Zach Eflin Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -125)
Eflin Stats
- The Rays will hand the ball to Zach Eflin (7-1) for his 10th start of the season.
- He's going for his third straight quality start.
- Eflin has nine starts in a row of five innings or more.
Eflin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 25
|7.0
|6
|1
|1
|0
|2
|vs. Brewers
|May. 20
|7.0
|4
|3
|3
|8
|0
|at Yankees
|May. 14
|6.0
|7
|4
|4
|9
|1
|at Orioles
|May. 9
|6.0
|7
|4
|4
|4
|1
|vs. Pirates
|May. 4
|7.0
|3
|0
|0
|10
|0
Wander Franco Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)
Franco Stats
- Franco has 15 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 21 walks and 30 RBI (65 total hits). He has stolen 20 bases.
- He's slashed .298/.362/.482 so far this season.
- Franco will look for his eighth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 outings he is batting .368 with two triples, six walks and six RBI.
Franco Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cubs
|May. 30
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Cubs
|May. 29
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 28
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|2
|2
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 27
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 26
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
Yandy Díaz Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Diaz Stats
- Yandy Diaz has 11 doubles, 12 home runs, 26 walks and 30 RBI (54 total hits).
- He has a slash line of .320/.420/.598 so far this season.
Diaz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Cubs
|May. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 28
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 26
|3-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|8
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 22
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
