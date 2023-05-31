Bookmakers have set player props for Wander Franco and others when the Tampa Bay Rays visit the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Wednesday at 2:20 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Rays vs. Cubs Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

MARQ Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Zach Eflin Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Eflin Stats

The Rays will hand the ball to Zach Eflin (7-1) for his 10th start of the season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Eflin has nine starts in a row of five innings or more.

Eflin Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Blue Jays May. 25 7.0 6 1 1 0 2 vs. Brewers May. 20 7.0 4 3 3 8 0 at Yankees May. 14 6.0 7 4 4 9 1 at Orioles May. 9 6.0 7 4 4 4 1 vs. Pirates May. 4 7.0 3 0 0 10 0

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Zach Eflin's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Wander Franco Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Franco Stats

Franco has 15 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 21 walks and 30 RBI (65 total hits). He has stolen 20 bases.

He's slashed .298/.362/.482 so far this season.

Franco will look for his eighth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 outings he is batting .368 with two triples, six walks and six RBI.

Franco Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs May. 30 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 1 at Cubs May. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Dodgers May. 28 2-for-5 2 0 2 2 0 vs. Dodgers May. 27 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Dodgers May. 26 2-for-4 2 0 1 2 1

Yandy Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Diaz Stats

Yandy Diaz has 11 doubles, 12 home runs, 26 walks and 30 RBI (54 total hits).

He has a slash line of .320/.420/.598 so far this season.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Cubs May. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers May. 28 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 vs. Dodgers May. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers May. 26 3-for-4 2 1 2 8 vs. Blue Jays May. 22 0-for-3 1 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Wander Franco, Yandy Díaz or other Rays players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.