Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays will look to out-hit Christopher Morel and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Wednesday at 2:20 PM ET.

Rays vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tampa Bay Rays lead the league with 101 total home runs, averaging 1.8 per game.

Tampa Bay has an MLB-leading .489 slugging percentage.

The Rays are second in MLB with a .269 batting average.

Tampa Bay scores the second-most runs in baseball (336 total, 5.9 per game).

The Rays are the top team in MLB play this season with a .344 on-base percentage.

The Rays strike out 8.3 times per game to rank 13th in MLB.

Tampa Bay's pitching staff is 18th in the majors with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Tampa Bay has a 3.71 team ERA that ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Rays pitchers combine for the No. 5 WHIP in the majors (1.220).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Zach Eflin (7-1 with a 3.17 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rays, his 10th of the season.

In his most recent time out on Thursday, the righty threw seven innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.

Eflin is aiming for his third quality start in a row.

Eflin is aiming for his 10th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages six innings per appearance on the mound.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 5/26/2023 Dodgers W 9-3 Home Jalen Beeks Noah Syndergaard 5/27/2023 Dodgers L 6-5 Home Tyler Glasnow Clayton Kershaw 5/28/2023 Dodgers W 11-10 Home Josh Fleming Gavin Stone 5/29/2023 Cubs L 1-0 Away Taj Bradley Marcus Stroman 5/30/2023 Cubs L 2-1 Away Shane McClanahan Kyle Hendricks 5/31/2023 Cubs - Away Zach Eflin Justin Steele 6/2/2023 Red Sox - Away Tyler Glasnow Garrett Whitlock 6/3/2023 Red Sox - Away Josh Fleming Tanner Houck 6/3/2023 Red Sox - Away Taj Bradley - 6/4/2023 Red Sox - Away Taj Bradley Brayan Bello 6/6/2023 Twins - Home Shane McClanahan Louie Varland

