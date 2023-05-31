Dansby Swanson and the Chicago Cubs take the field on Wednesday at Wrigley Field against Zach Eflin, who is the named starter for the Tampa Bay Rays. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Rays as -140 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Cubs +115 moneyline odds.

Rep your team with officially licensed Rays gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rays vs. Cubs Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -140 +115 - - - - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rays Recent Betting Performance

The Rays have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 4-4 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rays and their opponents have combined to hit the over eight times.

The Rays have won two of their last three games against the spread.

Read More About This Game

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays have put together a 35-14 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 71.4% of those games).

Tampa Bay has a 30-7 record (winning 81.1% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Rays have an implied win probability of 58.3%.

Tampa Bay has combined with opponents to go over the total 34 times this season for a 34-20-3 record against the over/under.

The Rays have covered 85.7% of their games this season, going 6-1-0 against the spread.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 26-6 13-12 17-8 22-10 31-15 8-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.