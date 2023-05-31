Wednesday's contest features the Tampa Bay Rays (39-18) and the Chicago Cubs (24-30) squaring off at Wrigley Field in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Rays according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET on May 31.

The Rays will look to Zach Eflin (7-1) versus the Cubs and Justin Steele (6-2).

Rays vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

When: Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET
Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: MARQ

Rays vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rays 5, Cubs 4.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rays have a record of 4-4.

In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times.

The Rays have a record of 2-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Rays have entered the game as favorites 49 times this season and won 35, or 71.4%, of those games.

Tampa Bay is 33-7 this season when entering a game favored by -135 or more on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rays have a 57.4% chance to win.

Tampa Bay has scored the second-most runs in the majors this season with 336.

The Rays have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.71).

Rays Schedule