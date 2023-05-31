Randy Arozarena Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Cubs - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Randy Arozarena, with a slugging percentage of .345 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Chicago Cubs, with Justin Steele on the hill, May 31 at 2:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Cubs.
Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Randy Arozarena At The Plate
- Arozarena has seven doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 29 walks while hitting .297.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 17th, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is 21st in the league in slugging.
- In 68.5% of his games this season (37 of 54), Arozarena has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (31.5%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has gone deep in 18.5% of his games in 2023 (10 of 54), and 4.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Arozarena has had an RBI in 23 games this year (42.6%), including eight multi-RBI outings (14.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 51.9% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 13.0%.
Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|15
|.316
|AVG
|.322
|.407
|OBP
|.375
|.618
|SLG
|.508
|10
|XBH
|5
|6
|HR
|3
|21
|RBI
|9
|18/8
|K/BB
|19/5
|2
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|24
|21 (70.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (66.7%)
|7 (23.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (41.7%)
|16 (53.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (50.0%)
|7 (23.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (12.5%)
|13 (43.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (41.7%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Cubs have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.17).
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (51 total, 0.9 per game).
- Steele (6-2) gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 2.77 ERA in 65 2/3 innings pitched, with 57 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday against the Cincinnati Reds, the left-hander tossed 3 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 2.77 ERA ranks 10th, 1.108 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 7.9 K/9 ranks 46th.
