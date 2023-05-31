Randy Arozarena, with a slugging percentage of .345 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Chicago Cubs, with Justin Steele on the hill, May 31 at 2:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Cubs.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

Justin Steele TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

Arozarena has seven doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 29 walks while hitting .297.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 17th, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is 21st in the league in slugging.

In 68.5% of his games this season (37 of 54), Arozarena has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (31.5%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has gone deep in 18.5% of his games in 2023 (10 of 54), and 4.7% of his trips to the plate.

Arozarena has had an RBI in 23 games this year (42.6%), including eight multi-RBI outings (14.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 51.9% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 13.0%.

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 15 .316 AVG .322 .407 OBP .375 .618 SLG .508 10 XBH 5 6 HR 3 21 RBI 9 18/8 K/BB 19/5 2 SB 1 Home Away 30 GP 24 21 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (66.7%) 7 (23.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (41.7%) 16 (53.3%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (50.0%) 7 (23.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (12.5%) 13 (43.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (41.7%)

