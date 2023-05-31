On Wednesday, Manuel Margot (.286 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Steele. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

Justin Steele TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Manuel Margot At The Plate

Margot has four doubles, a triple, two home runs and 11 walks while hitting .244.

In 60.0% of his 40 games this season, Margot has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in two of 40 games played this year, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.

Margot has driven in a run in 13 games this season (32.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 32.5% of his games this year (13 of 40), he has scored, and in three of those games (7.5%) he has scored more than once.

Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 11 .188 AVG .333 .291 OBP .378 .354 SLG .385 4 XBH 2 2 HR 0 5 RBI 5 9/6 K/BB 6/3 1 SB 3 Home Away 23 GP 17 11 (47.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (76.5%) 4 (17.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (11.8%) 7 (30.4%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (35.3%) 2 (8.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 8 (34.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (29.4%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings