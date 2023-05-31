On Wednesday, Jose Siri (.667 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Steele. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

Justin Steele TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Siri? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jose Siri At The Plate

Siri has four doubles, a triple, nine home runs and eight walks while hitting .243.

In 64.5% of his games this season (20 of 31), Siri has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (16.1%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has homered in 29.0% of his games in 2023, and 7.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 14 games this year (45.2%), Siri has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (19.4%) he had two or more.

He has scored in 17 games this year (54.8%), including multiple runs in four games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 6 .219 AVG .190 .297 OBP .217 .438 SLG .429 3 XBH 3 2 HR 1 7 RBI 4 11/4 K/BB 9/1 3 SB 0 Home Away 19 GP 12 13 (68.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%) 3 (15.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%) 10 (52.6%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (58.3%) 5 (26.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (33.3%) 8 (42.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (50.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings