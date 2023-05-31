Jose Siri Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Cubs - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Jose Siri (.667 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Steele. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Cubs.
Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Jose Siri At The Plate
- Siri has four doubles, a triple, nine home runs and eight walks while hitting .243.
- In 64.5% of his games this season (20 of 31), Siri has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (16.1%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has homered in 29.0% of his games in 2023, and 7.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 14 games this year (45.2%), Siri has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (19.4%) he had two or more.
- He has scored in 17 games this year (54.8%), including multiple runs in four games.
Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|6
|.219
|AVG
|.190
|.297
|OBP
|.217
|.438
|SLG
|.429
|3
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|4
|11/4
|K/BB
|9/1
|3
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|12
|13 (68.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (58.3%)
|3 (15.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (16.7%)
|10 (52.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (58.3%)
|5 (26.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (33.3%)
|8 (42.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (50.0%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
- The Cubs' 4.17 team ERA ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Cubs give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (51 total, 0.9 per game).
- Steele gets the start for the Cubs, his 12th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 2.77 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Friday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the lefty threw 3 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
- The 27-year-old's 2.77 ERA ranks 10th, 1.108 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 7.9 K/9 ranks 46th among qualifying pitchers this season.
