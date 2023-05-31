On Wednesday, Harold Ramirez (.231 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 110 points below season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Steele. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Cubs.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

Justin Steele TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

Ramirez has six doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 10 walks while hitting .294.

Ramirez has had a hit in 28 of 43 games this year (65.1%), including multiple hits 14 times (32.6%).

He has hit a long ball in eight games this season (18.6%), homering in 4.9% of his trips to the plate.

Ramirez has had at least one RBI in 37.2% of his games this year (16 of 43), with two or more RBI six times (14.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 19 games this season (44.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 10 .351 AVG .268 .422 OBP .302 .737 SLG .341 11 XBH 1 5 HR 1 14 RBI 1 17/6 K/BB 5/2 1 SB 0 Home Away 27 GP 16 16 (59.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (75.0%) 8 (29.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (37.5%) 13 (48.1%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (37.5%) 7 (25.9%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.3%) 12 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (25.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings