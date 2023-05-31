On Wednesday, Harold Ramirez (.231 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 110 points below season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Steele. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Cubs.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

  • Ramirez has six doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 10 walks while hitting .294.
  • Ramirez has had a hit in 28 of 43 games this year (65.1%), including multiple hits 14 times (32.6%).
  • He has hit a long ball in eight games this season (18.6%), homering in 4.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Ramirez has had at least one RBI in 37.2% of his games this year (16 of 43), with two or more RBI six times (14.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 19 games this season (44.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 10
.351 AVG .268
.422 OBP .302
.737 SLG .341
11 XBH 1
5 HR 1
14 RBI 1
17/6 K/BB 5/2
1 SB 0
Home Away
27 GP 16
16 (59.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (75.0%)
8 (29.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (37.5%)
13 (48.1%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (37.5%)
7 (25.9%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.3%)
12 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (25.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The Cubs pitching staff is 18th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cubs have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.17).
  • Cubs pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (51 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Steele (6-2 with a 2.77 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his 12th of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Friday against the Cincinnati Reds, the left-hander went 3 2/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
  • The 27-year-old's 2.77 ERA ranks 10th, 1.108 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 7.9 K/9 ranks 46th among qualifying pitchers this season.
