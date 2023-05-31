Christian Bethancourt -- hitting .333 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Chicago Cubs, with Justin Steele on the mound, on May 31 at 2:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate

Bethancourt is hitting .256 with nine doubles, seven home runs and five walks.

Bethancourt has gotten at least one hit in 62.9% of his games this season (22 of 35), with more than one hit seven times (20.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 20.0% of his games in 2023, and 5.6% of his trips to the dish.

Bethancourt has picked up an RBI in 10 games this year (28.6%), with two or more RBI in four of those games (11.4%).

In 16 of 35 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 9 .234 AVG .219 .280 OBP .257 .511 SLG .531 7 XBH 4 3 HR 3 8 RBI 6 15/3 K/BB 8/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 20 GP 15 13 (65.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (60.0%) 6 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (6.7%) 12 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (26.7%) 4 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (20.0%) 7 (35.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings