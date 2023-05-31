Christian Bethancourt Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Cubs - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Christian Bethancourt -- hitting .333 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Chicago Cubs, with Justin Steele on the mound, on May 31 at 2:20 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Cubs.
Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Bethancourt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Cubs Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Cubs Player Props
|Rays vs Cubs Pitching Matchup
|Rays vs Cubs Odds
|Rays vs Cubs Prediction
|How to Watch Rays vs Cubs
Christian Bethancourt At The Plate
- Bethancourt is hitting .256 with nine doubles, seven home runs and five walks.
- Bethancourt has gotten at least one hit in 62.9% of his games this season (22 of 35), with more than one hit seven times (20.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 20.0% of his games in 2023, and 5.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Bethancourt has picked up an RBI in 10 games this year (28.6%), with two or more RBI in four of those games (11.4%).
- In 16 of 35 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|9
|.234
|AVG
|.219
|.280
|OBP
|.257
|.511
|SLG
|.531
|7
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|3
|8
|RBI
|6
|15/3
|K/BB
|8/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|15
|13 (65.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (60.0%)
|6 (30.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (6.7%)
|12 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (26.7%)
|4 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (20.0%)
|7 (35.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (20.0%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Cubs have a 4.17 team ERA that ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Cubs allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (51 total, 0.9 per game).
- Steele makes the start for the Cubs, his 12th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 2.77 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday, the left-hander tossed 3 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up five earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
- The 27-year-old's 2.77 ERA ranks 10th, 1.108 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 7.9 K/9 ranks 46th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.