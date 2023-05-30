The Tampa Bay Rays, including Yandy Diaz and his .684 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

Diaz leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.420) and total hits (54) this season.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks sixth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks third and he is second in slugging.

In 69.6% of his 46 games this season, Diaz has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 26.1% of his games in 2023 (12 of 46), and 6% of his trips to the dish.

In 18 games this year (39.1%), Diaz has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (13.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 25 of 46 games this year, and more than once 9 times.

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 13 .312 AVG .327 .407 OBP .459 .545 SLG .633 8 XBH 7 5 HR 4 11 RBI 8 15/11 K/BB 8/11 0 SB 0 Home Away 27 GP 19 18 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (73.7%) 10 (37.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (31.6%) 14 (51.9%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (57.9%) 7 (25.9%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (26.3%) 12 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (31.6%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings