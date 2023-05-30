The Tampa Bay Rays, including Wander Franco (.413 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Discover More About This Game

Wander Franco At The Plate

  • Franco leads Tampa Bay in slugging percentage (.484) thanks to 24 extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 16th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage, and 41st in slugging.
  • Franco will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .421 during his last outings.
  • Franco has gotten at least one hit in 72.2% of his games this year (39 of 54), with multiple hits 19 times (35.2%).
  • He has gone deep in 13.0% of his games in 2023 (seven of 54), and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Franco has picked up an RBI in 38.9% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 13.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
  • In 26 of 54 games this season, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.

Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
22 GP 14
.322 AVG .293
.379 OBP .354
.609 SLG .466
17 XBH 4
4 HR 3
14 RBI 10
15/7 K/BB 9/5
6 SB 5
Home Away
32 GP 22
24 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (68.2%)
12 (37.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (31.8%)
18 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (36.4%)
4 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (13.6%)
14 (43.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (31.8%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Cubs' 4.23 team ERA ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Cubs give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (51 total, one per game).
  • Hendricks (0-1) gets the start for the Cubs, his second of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the righty threw 4 1/3 innings against the New York Mets, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
