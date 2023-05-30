The Tampa Bay Rays (39-17) and Chicago Cubs (23-30) clash on Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Shane McClanahan (8-0) to the mound, while Kyle Hendricks (0-1) will answer the bell for the Cubs.

Rays vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: McClanahan - TB (8-0, 1.97 ERA) vs Hendricks - CHC (0-1, 6.23 ERA)

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Shane McClanahan

The Rays' McClanahan (8-0) will make his 12th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed four hits in seven innings against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The 26-year-old has pitched in 11 games this season with an ERA of 1.97, a 3.00 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.125.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

McClanahan will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Hendricks

Hendricks (0-1) makes the start for the Cubs, his second of the season.

The righty last pitched on Thursday against the New York Mets, when he went 4 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.

He has a 6.23 ERA and 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .333 against him over his one games this season.

