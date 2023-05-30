Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Wander Franco, Nico Hoerner and others in the Tampa Bay Rays-Chicago Cubs matchup at Wrigley Field on Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

Rays vs. Cubs Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Shane McClanahan Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -154)

McClanahan Stats

The Rays will send Shane McClanahan (8-0) to the mound for his 12th start this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

McClanahan has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

The 26-year-old ranks second in ERA (1.97), 23rd in WHIP (1.125), and 11th in K/9 (10.5) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

McClanahan Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Blue Jays May. 24 7.0 4 1 1 7 0 vs. Brewers May. 19 7.0 6 0 0 7 1 at Yankees May. 13 4.0 5 4 4 3 4 at Orioles May. 8 6.0 4 0 0 7 4 vs. Pirates May. 3 6.0 5 1 1 9 2

Wander Franco Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Franco Stats

Franco has 15 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 20 walks and 30 RBI (64 total hits). He has stolen 19 bases.

He has a slash line of .298/.360/.484 so far this year.

Franco has recorded at least one hit in six straight games. During his last 10 outings he is batting .350 with two triples, five walks and six RBI.

Franco Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs May. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Dodgers May. 28 2-for-5 2 0 2 2 0 vs. Dodgers May. 27 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Dodgers May. 26 2-for-4 2 0 1 2 1 vs. Blue Jays May. 25 1-for-2 2 0 0 3 2

Yandy Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Diaz Stats

Yandy Diaz has recorded 54 hits with 11 doubles, 12 home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 30 runs.

He's slashed .320/.420/.598 on the season.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Cubs May. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers May. 28 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 vs. Dodgers May. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers May. 26 3-for-4 2 1 2 8 vs. Blue Jays May. 22 0-for-3 1 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has recorded 55 hits with eight doubles, a triple, three home runs and 13 walks. He has driven in 25 runs with 11 stolen bases.

He has a .285/.335/.383 slash line on the year.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays May. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Reds May. 28 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds May. 27 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Reds May. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets May. 25 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

Dansby Swanson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Swanson Stats

Dansby Swanson has 12 doubles, two triples, five home runs, 30 walks and 23 RBI (55 total hits). He has swiped four bases.

He's slashing .270/.366/.422 so far this season.

Swanson brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with a triple, a home run, a walk and three RBI.

Swanson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays May. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Reds May. 28 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Reds May. 27 2-for-5 1 0 2 4 0 vs. Reds May. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets May. 25 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

