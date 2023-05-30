When the Tampa Bay Rays (39-17) and Chicago Cubs (23-30) square of at Wrigley Field on Tuesday, May 30, Shane McClanahan will get the call for the Rays, while the Cubs will send Kyle Hendricks to the mound. The game will start at 8:05 PM ET.

The favored Rays have -200 moneyline odds against the underdog Cubs, who are listed at +165. An 8.5-run total is listed for this game.

Rays vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: McClanahan - TB (8-0, 1.97 ERA) vs Hendricks - CHC (0-1, 6.23 ERA)

Rays vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Rays vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have been favorites in 48 games this season and won 35 (72.9%) of those contests.

The Rays have won all 12 games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter.

Tampa Bay has a 66.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Rays played as the moneyline favorite for eight of their last 10 games, and they finished 5-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the run total nine times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Cubs have been victorious in 10, or 41.7%, of the 24 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Cubs have played as an underdog of +165 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The Cubs have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rays vs. Cubs Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Josh Lowe 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+170) Yandy Díaz 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+190) Randy Arozarena 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+145) Wander Franco 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+195) Christian Bethancourt 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+165)

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +650 3rd 1st Win AL East -250 - 1st

