Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays face Dansby Swanson and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Tuesday. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

Rays vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tampa Bay Rays lead the league with 101 total home runs, averaging 1.8 per game.

Tampa Bay has an MLB-high .493 slugging percentage.

The Rays have the second-best batting average in the majors (.270).

Tampa Bay scores the most runs in baseball (335 total, six per game).

The Rays have a league-leading .345 on-base percentage.

The Rays strike out 8.4 times per game, the No. 15 mark in baseball.

The pitching staff for Tampa Bay has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.

Tampa Bay has a 3.74 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Rays have the fifth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.215).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Shane McClanahan gets the start for the Rays, his 12th of the season. He is 8-0 with a 1.97 ERA and 75 strikeouts through 64 2/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

McClanahan is looking for his third quality start in a row.

McClanahan will try to go five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 5.8 innings per outing.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 5/25/2023 Blue Jays W 6-3 Home Zach Eflin Alek Manoah 5/26/2023 Dodgers W 9-3 Home Jalen Beeks Noah Syndergaard 5/27/2023 Dodgers L 6-5 Home Tyler Glasnow Clayton Kershaw 5/28/2023 Dodgers W 11-10 Home Josh Fleming Gavin Stone 5/29/2023 Cubs L 1-0 Away Taj Bradley Marcus Stroman 5/30/2023 Cubs - Away Shane McClanahan Kyle Hendricks 5/31/2023 Cubs - Away Zach Eflin Justin Steele 6/2/2023 Red Sox - Away Tyler Glasnow Garrett Whitlock 6/3/2023 Red Sox - Away Josh Fleming Tanner Houck 6/3/2023 Red Sox - Away Taj Bradley - 6/4/2023 Red Sox - Away Taj Bradley Brayan Bello

