Tuesday's contest between the Tampa Bay Rays (39-17) and Chicago Cubs (23-30) squaring off at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 8-7 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 8:05 PM ET on May 30.

The Rays will give the ball to Shane McClanahan (8-0, 1.97 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Cubs will counter with Kyle Hendricks (0-1, 6.23 ERA).

Rays vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

When: Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: MARQ

Rays vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rays 8, Cubs 7.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Rays Performance Insights

The Rays have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 9-1-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Rays have won two of their last three games against the spread.

The Rays have won 35, or 72.9%, of the 48 games they've played as favorites this season.

Tampa Bay has been at least -200 moneyline favorites 12 times this season and won each of those games.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rays have a 66.7% chance to win.

No team has scored more than the 335 runs Tampa Bay has this season.

The Rays have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.74).

Rays Schedule