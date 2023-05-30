Rays vs. Cubs Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 30
Tuesday's contest between the Tampa Bay Rays (39-17) and Chicago Cubs (23-30) squaring off at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 8-7 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 8:05 PM ET on May 30.
The Rays will give the ball to Shane McClanahan (8-0, 1.97 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Cubs will counter with Kyle Hendricks (0-1, 6.23 ERA).
Rays vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MARQ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Rays vs. Cubs Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Rays 8, Cubs 7.
Total Prediction for Rays vs. Cubs
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Cubs Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Cubs Pitching Matchup
|Rays vs Cubs Player Props
Rays Performance Insights
- The Rays have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 9-1-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Rays have won two of their last three games against the spread.
- The Rays have won 35, or 72.9%, of the 48 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Tampa Bay has been at least -200 moneyline favorites 12 times this season and won each of those games.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rays have a 66.7% chance to win.
- No team has scored more than the 335 runs Tampa Bay has this season.
- The Rays have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.74).
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 25
|Blue Jays
|W 6-3
|Zach Eflin vs Alek Manoah
|May 26
|Dodgers
|W 9-3
|Jalen Beeks vs Noah Syndergaard
|May 27
|Dodgers
|L 6-5
|Tyler Glasnow vs Clayton Kershaw
|May 28
|Dodgers
|W 11-10
|Josh Fleming vs Gavin Stone
|May 29
|@ Cubs
|L 1-0
|Taj Bradley vs Marcus Stroman
|May 30
|@ Cubs
|-
|Shane McClanahan vs Kyle Hendricks
|May 31
|@ Cubs
|-
|Zach Eflin vs Justin Steele
|June 2
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Tyler Glasnow vs Garrett Whitlock
|June 3
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Josh Fleming vs Tanner Houck
|June 3
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Taj Bradley vs TBA
|June 4
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Taj Bradley vs Brayan Bello
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.