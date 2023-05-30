Randy Arozarena Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Cubs - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Randy Arozarena -- .179 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Chicago Cubs, with Kyle Hendricks on the hill, on May 30 at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Cubs.
Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Read More About This Game
Randy Arozarena At The Plate
- Arozarena is hitting .296 with seven doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 28 walks.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 19th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks eighth and he is 19th in slugging.
- In 67.9% of his 53 games this season, Arozarena has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 17 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 53 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 10 of them (18.9%), and in 4.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 41.5% of his games this year, Arozarena has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 52.8% of his games this year (28 of 53), with two or more runs seven times (13.2%).
Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|15
|.316
|AVG
|.322
|.407
|OBP
|.375
|.618
|SLG
|.508
|10
|XBH
|5
|6
|HR
|3
|21
|RBI
|9
|18/8
|K/BB
|19/5
|2
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|23
|21 (70.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (65.2%)
|7 (23.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (43.5%)
|16 (53.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (52.2%)
|7 (23.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (13.0%)
|13 (43.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (39.1%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Cubs' 4.23 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cubs surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (51 total, one per game).
- Hendricks (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Cubs, his second this season.
- In his last time out on Thursday, the righty tossed 4 1/3 innings against the New York Mets, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
