Randy Arozarena -- .179 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Chicago Cubs, with Kyle Hendricks on the hill, on May 30 at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

Kyle Hendricks TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

Arozarena is hitting .296 with seven doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 28 walks.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 19th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks eighth and he is 19th in slugging.

In 67.9% of his 53 games this season, Arozarena has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 17 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 53 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 10 of them (18.9%), and in 4.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 41.5% of his games this year, Arozarena has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 52.8% of his games this year (28 of 53), with two or more runs seven times (13.2%).

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 15 .316 AVG .322 .407 OBP .375 .618 SLG .508 10 XBH 5 6 HR 3 21 RBI 9 18/8 K/BB 19/5 2 SB 1 Home Away 30 GP 23 21 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (65.2%) 7 (23.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (43.5%) 16 (53.3%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (52.2%) 7 (23.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (13.0%) 13 (43.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (39.1%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings