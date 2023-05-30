The Tampa Bay Rays, including Manuel Margot (.265 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

Kyle Hendricks TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Manuel Margot At The Plate

Margot is hitting .244 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and 11 walks.

Margot has gotten a hit in 23 of 39 games this season (59.0%), with at least two hits on six occasions (15.4%).

He has homered in two of 39 games played this season, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.

Margot has driven in a run in 13 games this season (33.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 33.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (7.7%).

Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 11 .188 AVG .333 .291 OBP .378 .354 SLG .385 4 XBH 2 2 HR 0 5 RBI 5 9/6 K/BB 6/3 1 SB 3 Home Away 23 GP 16 11 (47.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (75.0%) 4 (17.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (12.5%) 7 (30.4%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (37.5%) 2 (8.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 8 (34.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (31.3%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings