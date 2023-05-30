Manuel Margot Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Cubs - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Manuel Margot (.265 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Manuel Margot At The Plate
- Margot is hitting .244 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and 11 walks.
- Margot has gotten a hit in 23 of 39 games this season (59.0%), with at least two hits on six occasions (15.4%).
- He has homered in two of 39 games played this season, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
- Margot has driven in a run in 13 games this season (33.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 33.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (7.7%).
Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|11
|.188
|AVG
|.333
|.291
|OBP
|.378
|.354
|SLG
|.385
|4
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|5
|9/6
|K/BB
|6/3
|1
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|16
|11 (47.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (75.0%)
|4 (17.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (12.5%)
|7 (30.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (37.5%)
|2 (8.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|8 (34.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (31.3%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Cubs have a 4.23 team ERA that ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Cubs allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (51 total, one per game).
- Hendricks (0-1) pitches for the Cubs to make his second start of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, the right-hander threw 4 1/3 innings against the New York Mets, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
