The Tampa Bay Rays, including Manuel Margot (.265 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Manuel Margot At The Plate

  • Margot is hitting .244 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and 11 walks.
  • Margot has gotten a hit in 23 of 39 games this season (59.0%), with at least two hits on six occasions (15.4%).
  • He has homered in two of 39 games played this season, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
  • Margot has driven in a run in 13 games this season (33.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 33.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (7.7%).

Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 11
.188 AVG .333
.291 OBP .378
.354 SLG .385
4 XBH 2
2 HR 0
5 RBI 5
9/6 K/BB 6/3
1 SB 3
Home Away
23 GP 16
11 (47.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (75.0%)
4 (17.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (12.5%)
7 (30.4%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (37.5%)
2 (8.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
8 (34.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (31.3%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Cubs have a 4.23 team ERA that ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Cubs allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (51 total, one per game).
  • Hendricks (0-1) pitches for the Cubs to make his second start of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Thursday, the right-hander threw 4 1/3 innings against the New York Mets, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
