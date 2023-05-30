On Tuesday, Luke Raley (.619 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Hendricks. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Cubs.

Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Luke Raley At The Plate

Raley is batting .250 with seven doubles, 10 home runs and 10 walks.

Raley has reached base via a hit in 21 games this season (of 42 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 19.0% of his games this season, and 7.2% of his chances at the plate.

Raley has had an RBI in 12 games this year (28.6%), including six multi-RBI outings (14.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 15 games this season (35.7%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 13 .175 AVG .341 .250 OBP .388 .350 SLG .841 5 XBH 8 1 HR 7 4 RBI 13 17/2 K/BB 14/3 1 SB 0 Home Away 23 GP 19 10 (43.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (57.9%) 2 (8.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (31.6%) 9 (39.1%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (31.6%) 3 (13.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (26.3%) 6 (26.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (31.6%)

