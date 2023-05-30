Josh Lowe, with a slugging percentage of .528 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Chicago Cubs, with Kyle Hendricks on the hill, May 30 at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

Kyle Hendricks TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Josh Lowe At The Plate

Lowe has 11 doubles, 11 home runs and 12 walks while batting .301.

In 68.2% of his 44 games this season, Lowe has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 25.0% of his games this year, and 6.5% of his trips to the dish.

Lowe has picked up an RBI in 50.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 18.2% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in four contests.

In 50.0% of his games this year (22 of 44), he has scored, and in six of those games (13.6%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 12 .255 AVG .370 .309 OBP .431 .490 SLG .717 8 XBH 6 2 HR 5 9 RBI 11 15/4 K/BB 9/5 2 SB 4 Home Away 23 GP 21 15 (65.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (71.4%) 6 (26.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (42.9%) 7 (30.4%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (71.4%) 3 (13.0%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (38.1%) 10 (43.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (57.1%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings