Josh Lowe, with a slugging percentage of .528 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Chicago Cubs, with Kyle Hendricks on the hill, May 30 at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Josh Lowe At The Plate

  • Lowe has 11 doubles, 11 home runs and 12 walks while batting .301.
  • In 68.2% of his 44 games this season, Lowe has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.
  • He has gone deep in 25.0% of his games this year, and 6.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • Lowe has picked up an RBI in 50.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 18.2% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in four contests.
  • In 50.0% of his games this year (22 of 44), he has scored, and in six of those games (13.6%) he has scored more than once.

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 12
.255 AVG .370
.309 OBP .431
.490 SLG .717
8 XBH 6
2 HR 5
9 RBI 11
15/4 K/BB 9/5
2 SB 4
Home Away
23 GP 21
15 (65.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (71.4%)
6 (26.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (42.9%)
7 (30.4%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (71.4%)
3 (13.0%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (38.1%)
10 (43.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (57.1%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Cubs have a 4.23 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combine to allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (51 total, one per game).
  • The Cubs are sending Hendricks (0-1) to the mound for his second start of the season.
  • His most recent appearance was on Thursday against the New York Mets, when the right-hander threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
