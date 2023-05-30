Harold Ramirez Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Cubs - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Harold Ramirez -- with an on-base percentage of .231 in his past 10 games, 113 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Chicago Cubs, with Kyle Hendricks on the hill, on May 30 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Dodgers.
Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Harold Ramirez At The Plate
- Ramirez is hitting .295 with six doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 10 walks.
- Ramirez has picked up a hit in 27 of 42 games this season, with multiple hits 14 times.
- Looking at the 42 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in eight of them (19.0%), and in 5% of his trips to the dish.
- Ramirez has had an RBI in 16 games this season (38.1%), including six multi-RBI outings (14.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 19 of 42 games (45.2%), including multiple runs twice.
Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|10
|.351
|AVG
|.268
|.422
|OBP
|.302
|.737
|SLG
|.341
|11
|XBH
|1
|5
|HR
|1
|14
|RBI
|1
|17/6
|K/BB
|5/2
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|15
|16 (59.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (73.3%)
|8 (29.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (40.0%)
|13 (48.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (40.0%)
|7 (25.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (6.7%)
|12 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (26.7%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Cubs' 4.23 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (51 total, one per game).
- Hendricks (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Cubs, his second of the season.
- His last appearance came on Thursday against the New York Mets, when the righty tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
