Francisco Mejía Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Cubs - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Francisco Mejia and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Chicago Cubs (who will start Kyle Hendricks) at 8:05 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Francisco Mejía Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Francisco Mejía At The Plate
- Mejia has six doubles, a home run and six walks while hitting .195.
- Mejia has gotten a hit in 11 of 24 games this season (45.8%), including three multi-hit games (12.5%).
- He has hit a long ball in one of 24 games, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
- Mejia has driven in a run in six games this year (25.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in nine games this season (37.5%), including multiple runs in four games.
Francisco Mejía Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|7
|.207
|AVG
|.192
|.281
|OBP
|.241
|.310
|SLG
|.346
|3
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|3
|10/3
|K/BB
|4/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|10
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (40.0%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (20.0%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (10.0%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (30.0%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Cubs' 4.23 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Cubs give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (51 total, one per game).
- Hendricks (0-1) starts for the Cubs, his second this season.
- The righty last appeared on Thursday against the New York Mets, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
