After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Francisco Mejia and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Chicago Cubs (who will start Kyle Hendricks) at 8:05 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Francisco Mejía Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Explore More About This Game

Francisco Mejía At The Plate

  • Mejia has six doubles, a home run and six walks while hitting .195.
  • Mejia has gotten a hit in 11 of 24 games this season (45.8%), including three multi-hit games (12.5%).
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 24 games, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
  • Mejia has driven in a run in six games this year (25.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored in nine games this season (37.5%), including multiple runs in four games.

Francisco Mejía Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 7
.207 AVG .192
.281 OBP .241
.310 SLG .346
3 XBH 2
0 HR 1
2 RBI 3
10/3 K/BB 4/2
0 SB 0
Home Away
14 GP 10
7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (40.0%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Cubs' 4.23 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Cubs give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (51 total, one per game).
  • Hendricks (0-1) starts for the Cubs, his second this season.
  • The righty last appeared on Thursday against the New York Mets, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
