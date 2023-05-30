The Atlanta Dream (1-2) clash with the Chicago Sky (3-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. The matchup airs on Twitter, The U, BSSE, and MARQ.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Dream vs. Sky matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Dream vs. Sky Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: Twitter, The U, BSSE, and MARQ

Twitter, The U, BSSE, and MARQ Location: College Park, Georgia

College Park, Georgia Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Dream vs. Sky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Dream vs. Sky Betting Trends

The Dream covered 11 times in 25 games with a spread last season.

The Sky covered 18 times in 32 chances against the spread last year.

Dream games hit the over 12 out of 25 times last season.

Sky games went over the point total 16 out of 32 times last year.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.