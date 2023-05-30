The Tampa Bay Rays, including Christian Bethancourt (.333 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

Kyle Hendricks TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate

Bethancourt is batting .256 with nine doubles, seven home runs and five walks.

In 22 of 35 games this season (62.9%) Bethancourt has picked up a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (20.0%).

In 20.0% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 5.6% of his trips to the dish.

Bethancourt has an RBI in 10 of 35 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 16 games this year, with multiple runs four times.

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 9 .234 AVG .219 .280 OBP .257 .511 SLG .531 7 XBH 4 3 HR 3 8 RBI 6 15/3 K/BB 8/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 20 GP 15 13 (65.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (60.0%) 6 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (6.7%) 12 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (26.7%) 4 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (20.0%) 7 (35.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings