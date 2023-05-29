On Monday, Yandy Diaz (.718 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Marcus Stroman. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Dodgers.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Monday, May 29, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman

Marcus Stroman TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Discover More About This Game

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

Diaz has 54 hits and an OBP of .429, both of which are tops among Tampa Bay hitters this season.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks sixth in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.

Diaz has gotten a hit in 32 of 45 games this season (71.1%), with multiple hits on 16 occasions (35.6%).

In 12 games this year, he has homered (26.7%, and 6.1% of his trips to the plate).

Diaz has an RBI in 18 of 45 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 25 of 45 games this year, and more than once 9 times.

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 13 .312 AVG .327 .407 OBP .459 .545 SLG .633 8 XBH 7 5 HR 4 11 RBI 8 15/11 K/BB 8/11 0 SB 0 Home Away 27 GP 18 18 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (77.8%) 10 (37.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (33.3%) 14 (51.9%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (61.1%) 7 (25.9%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (27.8%) 12 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (33.3%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings