Wander Franco Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Cubs - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Wander Franco -- with a slugging percentage of .425 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Chicago Cubs, with Marcus Stroman on the hill, on May 29 at 2:20 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with two RBI) in his last appearance against the Dodgers.
Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Wander Franco At The Plate
- Franco leads Tampa Bay with a slugging percentage of .488, fueled by 24 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 16th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage, and 36th in slugging.
- Franco enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .526.
- Franco has picked up a hit in 71.7% of his 53 games this year, with multiple hits in 35.8% of those games.
- In seven games this year, he has hit a home run (13.2%, and 3% of his trips to the plate).
- In 21 games this season (39.6%), Franco has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (13.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 49.1% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 15.1%.
Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|14
|.322
|AVG
|.293
|.379
|OBP
|.354
|.609
|SLG
|.466
|17
|XBH
|4
|4
|HR
|3
|14
|RBI
|10
|15/7
|K/BB
|9/5
|6
|SB
|5
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|21
|24 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (66.7%)
|12 (37.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (33.3%)
|18 (56.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (38.1%)
|4 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (14.3%)
|14 (43.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (33.3%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Cubs have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.31).
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (51 total, one per game).
- Stroman makes the start for the Cubs, his 12th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 2.95 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when he threw eight innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old's 2.95 ERA ranks 14th, 1.094 WHIP ranks 18th, and 7.6 K/9 ranks 51st.
