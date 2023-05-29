Wander Franco -- with a slugging percentage of .425 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Chicago Cubs, with Marcus Stroman on the hill, on May 29 at 2:20 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with two RBI) in his last appearance against the Dodgers.

Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Wander Franco At The Plate

  • Franco leads Tampa Bay with a slugging percentage of .488, fueled by 24 extra-base hits.
  • Among qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 16th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage, and 36th in slugging.
  • Franco enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .526.
  • Franco has picked up a hit in 71.7% of his 53 games this year, with multiple hits in 35.8% of those games.
  • In seven games this year, he has hit a home run (13.2%, and 3% of his trips to the plate).
  • In 21 games this season (39.6%), Franco has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (13.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 49.1% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 15.1%.

Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
22 GP 14
.322 AVG .293
.379 OBP .354
.609 SLG .466
17 XBH 4
4 HR 3
14 RBI 10
15/7 K/BB 9/5
6 SB 5
Home Away
32 GP 21
24 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (66.7%)
12 (37.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (33.3%)
18 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (38.1%)
4 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (14.3%)
14 (43.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (33.3%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
  • The Cubs have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.31).
  • Cubs pitchers combine to give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (51 total, one per game).
  • Stroman makes the start for the Cubs, his 12th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 2.95 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last time out was on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when he threw eight innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old's 2.95 ERA ranks 14th, 1.094 WHIP ranks 18th, and 7.6 K/9 ranks 51st.
