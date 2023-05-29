Taylor Walls, with a slugging percentage of .441 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Chicago Cubs, with Marcus Stroman on the mound, May 29 at 2:20 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Dodgers.

Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Taylor Walls At The Plate

  • Walls is batting .254 with six doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 18 walks.
  • Walls has gotten at least one hit in 57.9% of his games this year (22 of 38), with more than one hit five times (13.2%).
  • He has homered in six games this year (15.8%), leaving the park in 4.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 12 games this year (31.6%), Walls has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (7.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 52.6% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 15.8%.

Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 13
.184 AVG .326
.326 OBP .392
.289 SLG .739
2 XBH 8
1 HR 5
2 RBI 10
9/7 K/BB 12/5
2 SB 4
Home Away
20 GP 18
10 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (66.7%)
1 (5.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (22.2%)
9 (45.0%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (61.1%)
1 (5.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (27.8%)
3 (15.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (50.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
  • The Cubs have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.31).
  • Cubs pitchers combine to give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (51 total, one per game).
  • Stroman (4-4) gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his 12th start of the season. He has a 2.95 ERA in 64 2/3 innings pitched, with 54 strikeouts.
  • The righty's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when he threw eight innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
  • The 32-year-old's 2.95 ERA ranks 14th, 1.094 WHIP ranks 18th, and 7.6 K/9 ranks 51st among qualifying pitchers this season.
