Taylor Walls, with a slugging percentage of .441 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Chicago Cubs, with Marcus Stroman on the mound, May 29 at 2:20 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Dodgers.

Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Discover More About This Game

Taylor Walls At The Plate

Walls is batting .254 with six doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 18 walks.

Walls has gotten at least one hit in 57.9% of his games this year (22 of 38), with more than one hit five times (13.2%).

He has homered in six games this year (15.8%), leaving the park in 4.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 12 games this year (31.6%), Walls has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (7.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 52.6% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 15.8%.

Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 13 .184 AVG .326 .326 OBP .392 .289 SLG .739 2 XBH 8 1 HR 5 2 RBI 10 9/7 K/BB 12/5 2 SB 4 Home Away 20 GP 18 10 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (66.7%) 1 (5.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (22.2%) 9 (45.0%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (61.1%) 1 (5.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (27.8%) 3 (15.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (50.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings