Taylor Walls Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Cubs - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Taylor Walls, with a slugging percentage of .441 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Chicago Cubs, with Marcus Stroman on the mound, May 29 at 2:20 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Dodgers.
Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Taylor Walls At The Plate
- Walls is batting .254 with six doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 18 walks.
- Walls has gotten at least one hit in 57.9% of his games this year (22 of 38), with more than one hit five times (13.2%).
- He has homered in six games this year (15.8%), leaving the park in 4.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 12 games this year (31.6%), Walls has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (7.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 52.6% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 15.8%.
Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|13
|.184
|AVG
|.326
|.326
|OBP
|.392
|.289
|SLG
|.739
|2
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|5
|2
|RBI
|10
|9/7
|K/BB
|12/5
|2
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|18
|10 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (66.7%)
|1 (5.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (22.2%)
|9 (45.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (61.1%)
|1 (5.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (27.8%)
|3 (15.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (50.0%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Cubs have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.31).
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (51 total, one per game).
- Stroman (4-4) gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his 12th start of the season. He has a 2.95 ERA in 64 2/3 innings pitched, with 54 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when he threw eight innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 32-year-old's 2.95 ERA ranks 14th, 1.094 WHIP ranks 18th, and 7.6 K/9 ranks 51st among qualifying pitchers this season.
