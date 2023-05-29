The Dallas Stars host the Vegas Golden Knights for Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals on Monday, May 29, starting at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights are up 3-2. Oddsmakers list the Golden Knights as underdogs in this decisive matchup, giving them +110 odds on the moneyline against the Stars (-130).

Stars vs. Golden Knights Game Info

  • When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
  • Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
Stars vs. Golden Knights Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Stars Moneyline Golden Knights Moneyline Total
Stars Moneyline Golden Knights Moneyline Total
DraftKings -130 +110 -
BetMGM -130 +110 5.5
PointsBet -130 +110 5.5

Stars vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Stars vs. Golden Knights Betting Trends

  • Vegas has played 56 games this season that ended with more than 5.5 goals.
  • In the 30 times this season the Stars have been a moneyline favorite, they have finished 21-9 in those games.
  • The Golden Knights have been an underdog in 18 games this season, with 13 upset wins (72.2%).
  • Dallas is 19-8 when it has played with moneyline odds of -130 or shorter (70.4% win percentage).
  • Vegas is 9-3 when oddsmakers have made them underdogs of +110 or longer on the moneyline.

Stars Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop
Jason Robertson 0.5 (-133) 1.5 (+155) 3.5 (-105)
Wyatt Johnston 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+110) 2.5 (-110)
Roope Hintz 0.5 (+105) 0.5 (-208) 2.5 (-175)

Golden Knights Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop
Shea Theodore 0.5 (+180) 0.5 (+130) 1.5 (-200)
Reilly Smith 0.5 (+190) 0.5 (+100) 1.5 (-189)
Alex Pietrangelo 0.5 (+150) 0.5 (+120) 2.5 (+140)

Stars Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed
5-3-2 0-0 6-4-0 5.6 3.00 3.30

Golden Knights Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed
6-3-1 0-0 3-6-1 6.3 3.10 2.70

