Rays vs. Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers Today - May 29
Patrick Wisdom leads the Chicago Cubs (22-30) into a contest against the Tampa Bay Rays (39-16), following his two-homer showing in an 8-5 defeat to the Reds, beginning at 2:20 PM ET on Monday.
The Rays will give the nod to Taj Bradley (3-1, 4.44 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Cubs will counter with Marcus Stroman (4-4, 2.95 ERA).
Rays vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Time: 2:20 PM ET
- TV: MARQ
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- Probable Pitchers: Bradley - TB (3-1, 4.44 ERA) vs Stroman - CHC (4-4, 2.95 ERA)
Discover More About This Game
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Taj Bradley
- The Rays' Bradley (3-1) will make his sixth start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up four earned runs in four innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays.
- The 22-year-old has pitched in five games this season with a 4.44 ERA and 12.6 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .253.
- None of Bradley's five starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.
- In five starts, Bradley has pitched through or past the fifth inning four times. He has a season average of 4.8 frames per outing.
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Marcus Stroman
- Stroman (4-4 with a 2.95 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his 12th of the season.
- In his last time out on Wednesday against the New York Mets, the righty threw eight innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 2.95, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season. Opponents are batting .205 against him.
- Stroman is looking to notch his third straight quality start in this game.
- Stroman is trying for his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.8 innings per start.
- The 32-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (2.95), 18th in WHIP (1.094), and 51st in K/9 (7.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
