In the series opener on Monday, May 29, Taj Bradley will take the mound for the Tampa Bay Rays (39-16) as they square off against the Chicago Cubs (22-30), who will answer with Marcus Stroman. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:20 PM ET at Wrigley Field.

Bookmakers list the Rays as -135 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Cubs +110 moneyline odds. Tampa Bay is the favorite on the run line (-1.5). The contest's total is set at 8 runs.

Rays vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Bradley - TB (3-1, 4.44 ERA) vs Stroman - CHC (4-4, 2.95 ERA)

Rays vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Rays vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have entered the game as favorites 47 times this season and won 35, or 74.5%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Rays have a 33-6 record (winning 84.6% of their games).

Tampa Bay has a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Rays went 6-2 across the eight games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total nine times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Cubs have been chosen as underdogs in 23 games this year and have walked away with the win nine times (39.1%) in those games.

This season, the Cubs have come away with a win eight times in 16 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

The Cubs have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have failed to hit the over twice.

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +650 3rd 1st Win AL East -250 - 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.