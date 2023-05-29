Marcus Stroman takes the mound for the Chicago Cubs on Monday at Wrigley Field against Jose Siri and the Tampa Bay Rays. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

Rays vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tampa Bay Rays lead the league with 101 total home runs, averaging 1.8 per game.

Tampa Bay is the top slugging team in MLB this season with a .500 slugging percentage.

The Rays' .274 batting average leads MLB.

Tampa Bay scores the most runs in baseball (335 total, 6.1 per game).

The Rays have a league-leading .348 on-base percentage.

The Rays strike out 8.4 times per game to rank 15th in baseball.

The pitching staff for Tampa Bay has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the majors.

Tampa Bay has a 3.80 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Rays pitchers combine for the No. 5 WHIP in MLB (1.225).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Taj Bradley makes the start for the Rays, his sixth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 4.44 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty's most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed four innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up nine hits.

Bradley has not registered a quality start yet this season.

Bradley has put together four starts this year in which he pitched five or more innings.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 5/24/2023 Blue Jays W 7-3 Home Shane McClanahan Yusei Kikuchi 5/25/2023 Blue Jays W 6-3 Home Zach Eflin Alek Manoah 5/26/2023 Dodgers W 9-3 Home Jalen Beeks Noah Syndergaard 5/27/2023 Dodgers L 6-5 Home Tyler Glasnow Clayton Kershaw 5/28/2023 Dodgers W 11-10 Home Josh Fleming Gavin Stone 5/29/2023 Cubs - Away Taj Bradley Marcus Stroman 5/30/2023 Cubs - Away Shane McClanahan Kyle Hendricks 5/31/2023 Cubs - Away Zach Eflin Justin Steele 6/2/2023 Red Sox - Away Tyler Glasnow Garrett Whitlock 6/3/2023 Red Sox - Away Josh Fleming Tanner Houck 6/3/2023 Red Sox - Away Taj Bradley -

