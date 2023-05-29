The Tampa Bay Rays will look to Yandy Diaz for continued success at the plate when they take the field against Dansby Swanson and the Chicago Cubs on Monday.

The favored Rays have -125 moneyline odds against the underdog Cubs, who are listed at +105.

Rays vs. Cubs Odds & Info

Date: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -125 +105 - - - - - -

Rays Recent Betting Performance

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Rays have a record of 6-2.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rays and their opponents have failed to hit the over once.

The Rays have covered in each of their last two games with a spread. The average over/under set by sportsbooks in Tampa Bay's past nine contests has been 8.4, a span during which the Rays and their opponent have hit the over every time.

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays have a 35-12 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 74.5% of those games).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, Tampa Bay has gone 34-8 (81%).

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Rays a 55.6% chance to win.

Tampa Bay has combined with opponents to go over the total 34 times this season for a 34-18-3 record against the over/under.

The Rays have put together a 6-0-0 record ATS this season (covering 100% of the time).

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 26-6 13-10 17-7 22-9 31-13 8-3

