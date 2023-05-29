Rays vs. Cubs Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 29
Monday's game between the Tampa Bay Rays (39-16) and Chicago Cubs (22-30) squaring off at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 2:20 PM ET on May 29.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Taj Bradley (3-1) to the mound, while Marcus Stroman (4-4) will answer the bell for the Cubs.
Rays vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MARQ
Rays vs. Cubs Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Rays 5, Cubs 4.
Total Prediction for Rays vs. Cubs
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Discover More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Cubs Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Cubs Player Props
|Rays vs Cubs Pitching Matchup
Rays Performance Insights
- The Rays have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 6-2 in those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 9-1-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Rays have covered in each of their last two games with a spread.
- The Rays have won 35, or 74.5%, of the 47 games they've played as favorites this season.
- This season Tampa Bay has won 33 of its 39 games, or 84.6%, when favored by at least -135 on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rays have a 57.4% chance to win.
- Tampa Bay has scored the most runs (335) in baseball so far this year.
- The Rays' 3.80 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 24
|Blue Jays
|W 7-3
|Shane McClanahan vs Yusei Kikuchi
|May 25
|Blue Jays
|W 6-3
|Zach Eflin vs Alek Manoah
|May 26
|Dodgers
|W 9-3
|Jalen Beeks vs Noah Syndergaard
|May 27
|Dodgers
|L 6-5
|Tyler Glasnow vs Clayton Kershaw
|May 28
|Dodgers
|W 11-10
|Josh Fleming vs Gavin Stone
|May 29
|@ Cubs
|-
|Taj Bradley vs Marcus Stroman
|May 30
|@ Cubs
|-
|Shane McClanahan vs Kyle Hendricks
|May 31
|@ Cubs
|-
|Zach Eflin vs Justin Steele
|June 2
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Tyler Glasnow vs Garrett Whitlock
|June 3
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Josh Fleming vs Tanner Houck
|June 3
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Taj Bradley vs TBA
