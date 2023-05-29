Monday's game between the Tampa Bay Rays (39-16) and Chicago Cubs (22-30) squaring off at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 2:20 PM ET on May 29.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Taj Bradley (3-1) to the mound, while Marcus Stroman (4-4) will answer the bell for the Cubs.

Rays vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

Rays vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rays 5, Cubs 4.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

The Rays have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 6-2 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 9-1-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Rays have covered in each of their last two games with a spread.

The Rays have won 35, or 74.5%, of the 47 games they've played as favorites this season.

This season Tampa Bay has won 33 of its 39 games, or 84.6%, when favored by at least -135 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rays have a 57.4% chance to win.

Tampa Bay has scored the most runs (335) in baseball so far this year.

The Rays' 3.80 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Rays Schedule