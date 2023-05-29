The Miami Heat, Max Strus included, will be in action at 8:30 PM on Monday versus the Boston Celtics in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Strus totaled 10 points in his most recent game, which ended in a 104-103 loss against the Celtics.

If you'd like to place a wager on Strus' props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Max Strus Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 11.5 12.1 Rebounds 2.5 3.2 3.3 Assists -- 2.1 1.1 PRA -- 16.8 16.5 PR 12.5 14.7 15.4 3PM 2.5 2.5 2.3



Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Max Strus Insights vs. the Celtics

Strus is responsible for taking 11.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.9 per game.

He's taken 7.0 threes per game, or 19.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Strus' Heat average 99.2 possessions per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams, while the Celtics have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 16th with 101.9 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Celtics are fourth in the league, giving up 111.4 points per game.

The Celtics allow 44.0 rebounds per game, ranking 18th in the league.

The Celtics concede 23.1 assists per game, second-ranked in the league.

Allowing 11.6 made 3-pointers per contest, the Celtics are the fifth-ranked squad in the NBA.

Max Strus vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/27/2023 25 10 1 3 2 0 0 5/25/2023 24 3 0 1 1 0 0 5/23/2023 36 9 7 1 1 0 0 5/21/2023 25 10 3 1 2 0 1 5/19/2023 27 11 1 0 2 0 0 5/17/2023 34 15 3 0 3 0 0 1/24/2023 37 13 7 1 3 0 2 12/2/2022 21 4 4 1 1 0 3 11/30/2022 36 23 1 2 5 0 1 10/21/2022 23 2 1 1 0 0 0

