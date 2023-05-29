Josh Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Cubs - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
After going 2-for-5 with an RBI in his most recent game, Josh Lowe and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Chicago Cubs (who will hand the ball to Marcus Stroman) at 2:20 PM ET on Monday.
In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Dodgers.
Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Josh Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe has 11 doubles, 11 home runs and 12 walks while batting .307.
- Lowe has picked up a hit in 69.8% of his 43 games this year, with at least two hits in 34.9% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 11 games this season (25.6%), homering in 6.7% of his plate appearances.
- In 51.2% of his games this season, Lowe has tallied at least one RBI. In eight of those games (18.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once 22 times this season (51.2%), including six games with multiple runs (14.0%).
Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|12
|.255
|AVG
|.370
|.309
|OBP
|.431
|.490
|SLG
|.717
|8
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|5
|9
|RBI
|11
|15/4
|K/BB
|9/5
|2
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|20
|15 (65.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (75.0%)
|6 (26.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (45.0%)
|7 (30.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|15 (75.0%)
|3 (13.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|8 (40.0%)
|10 (43.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|12 (60.0%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff is 16th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have a 4.31 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cubs give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (51 total, one per game).
- Stroman (4-4) gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his 12th start of the season. He has a 2.95 ERA in 64 2/3 innings pitched, with 54 strikeouts.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when the right-hander threw eight innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (2.95), 18th in WHIP (1.094), and 51st in K/9 (7.6).
