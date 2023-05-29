On Monday, Jose Siri (batting .306 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Marcus Stroman. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a triple against the Dodgers.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Monday, May 29, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman

Marcus Stroman TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Jose Siri At The Plate

Siri has four doubles, a triple, nine home runs and eight walks while hitting .250.

Siri has reached base via a hit in 20 games this season (of 30 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.

He has homered in 30.0% of his games in 2023, and 8.1% of his trips to the plate.

Siri has driven home a run in 14 games this season (46.7%), including more than one RBI in 20.0% of his games.

In 17 of 30 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 6 .219 AVG .190 .297 OBP .217 .438 SLG .429 3 XBH 3 2 HR 1 7 RBI 4 11/4 K/BB 9/1 3 SB 0 Home Away 19 GP 11 13 (68.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (63.6%) 3 (15.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%) 10 (52.6%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (63.6%) 5 (26.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (36.4%) 8 (42.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (54.5%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings