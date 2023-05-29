On Monday, Isaac Paredes (.297 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 57 points below season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Marcus Stroman. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

He racked up four RBI (going 3-for-5 with a double and a home run) in his last game against the Dodgers.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Isaac Paredes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

  • Paredes is batting .282 with 10 doubles, eight home runs and 11 walks.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 40th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage, and 35th in slugging.
  • Paredes is batting .350 with two homers during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
  • Paredes has had a hit in 29 of 48 games this year (60.4%), including multiple hits 13 times (27.1%).
  • He has gone deep in 14.6% of his games in 2023, and 4.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Paredes has picked up an RBI in 20 games this season (41.7%), with more than one RBI in six of them (12.5%).
  • He has scored in 20 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 13
.250 AVG .259
.348 OBP .286
.383 SLG .463
4 XBH 7
2 HR 2
12 RBI 9
8/6 K/BB 15/1
0 SB 0
Home Away
27 GP 21
15 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (66.7%)
5 (18.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (38.1%)
11 (40.7%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (42.9%)
4 (14.8%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (14.3%)
11 (40.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (42.9%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
  • The Cubs have a 4.31 team ERA that ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combine to give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (51 total, one per game).
  • Stroman makes the start for the Cubs, his 12th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 2.95 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty threw eight innings against the New York Mets, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old's 2.95 ERA ranks 14th, 1.094 WHIP ranks 18th, and 7.6 K/9 ranks 51st.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.