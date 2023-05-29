The Miami Heat (44-38) have three players on the injury report for their Eastern Conference finals game 7 against the Boston Celtics (57-25) at TD Garden on Monday, May 29 at 8:30 PM ET.

The teams meet once again after the Celtics took down the Heat 104-103 Saturday. Jayson Tatum paced the Celtics with 31 points, while Jimmy Butler scored 24 for the Heat.

Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Victor Oladipo SG Out For Season Knee 10.7 3.1 3.5 Tyler Herro SG Out Hand 20.1 5.4 4.2 Gabe Vincent PG Questionable Ankle 9.4 2.1 2.5

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Celtics Injuries: None

Heat vs. Celtics Game Info

When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: TNT

Heat Season Insights

The Heat average only 1.9 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Celtics give up to opponents (111.4).

When it scores more than 111.4 points, Miami is 26-8.

While the Heat are scoring 109.5 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their last 10 games, producing 107.4 points per contest.

Miami makes 12 three-pointers per game (16th in the league) while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc (27th in NBA). It is making 1.1 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 13.1 per game at 36.7%.

The Heat score 110.4 points per 100 possessions (25th in league), while giving up 110.6 points per 100 possessions (ninth in NBA).

Heat vs. Celtics Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -7.5 204

