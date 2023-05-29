The Boston Celtics are 7.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat at TD Garden on Monday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT. The series is tied 3-3. The matchup has a point total of 203.5.

Heat vs. Celtics Odds & Info

When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: TNT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -7.5 203.5

Heat Betting Records & Stats

Miami has combined with its opponents to score more than 203.5 points in 68 of 82 games this season.

Miami's average game total this season has been 219.3, 15.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Miami is 30-52-0 against the spread this season.

The Heat have been chosen as underdogs in 23 games this year and have walked away with the win seven times (30.4%) in those games.

Miami has not won as an underdog of +240 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Miami has a 29.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Heat vs. Celtics Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 203.5 % of Games Over 203.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Celtics 76 92.7% 117.9 227.4 111.4 221.2 227.8 Heat 68 82.9% 109.5 227.4 109.8 221.2 219.6

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

Miami has a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall in its last 10 games.

The Heat have hit the over in five of their past 10 contests.

Miami's winning percentage against the spread at home is .341 (14-27-0). Away, it is .390 (16-25-0).

The Heat score an average of 109.5 points per game, only 1.9 fewer points than the 111.4 the Celtics give up to opponents.

Miami has put together a 17-17 ATS record and a 26-8 overall record in games it scores more than 111.4 points.

Heat vs. Celtics Betting Splits

Celtics and Heat Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Celtics 45-37 18-20 43-39 Heat 30-52 3-2 41-41

Heat vs. Celtics Point Insights

Celtics Heat 117.9 Points Scored (PG) 109.5 4 NBA Rank (PPG) 30 40-21 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 17-17 49-12 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 26-8 111.4 Points Allowed (PG) 109.8 4 NBA Rank (PAPG) 2 28-8 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 26-39 31-5 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 39-26

