The Boston Celtics are 7.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat at TD Garden on Monday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT. The series is tied 3-3. The matchup has a point total of 203.5.

Heat vs. Celtics Odds & Info

  • When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
  • TV: TNT
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Celtics -7.5 203.5

Heat Betting Records & Stats

  • Miami has combined with its opponents to score more than 203.5 points in 68 of 82 games this season.
  • Miami's average game total this season has been 219.3, 15.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Miami is 30-52-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Heat have been chosen as underdogs in 23 games this year and have walked away with the win seven times (30.4%) in those games.
  • Miami has not won as an underdog of +240 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.
  • Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Miami has a 29.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Heat vs. Celtics Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 203.5 % of Games Over 203.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Celtics 76 92.7% 117.9 227.4 111.4 221.2 227.8
Heat 68 82.9% 109.5 227.4 109.8 221.2 219.6

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

  • Miami has a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall in its last 10 games.
  • The Heat have hit the over in five of their past 10 contests.
  • Miami's winning percentage against the spread at home is .341 (14-27-0). Away, it is .390 (16-25-0).
  • The Heat score an average of 109.5 points per game, only 1.9 fewer points than the 111.4 the Celtics give up to opponents.
  • Miami has put together a 17-17 ATS record and a 26-8 overall record in games it scores more than 111.4 points.

Heat vs. Celtics Betting Splits

Celtics and Heat Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Celtics 45-37 18-20 43-39
Heat 30-52 3-2 41-41

Heat vs. Celtics Point Insights

Celtics Heat
117.9
Points Scored (PG)
 109.5
4
NBA Rank (PPG)
 30
40-21
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 17-17
49-12
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 26-8
111.4
Points Allowed (PG)
 109.8
4
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 2
28-8
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 26-39
31-5
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 39-26

