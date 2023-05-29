Top Player Prop Bets for Heat vs. Celtics Eastern Conference Finals Game 7 on May 29, 2023
You can find player prop bet odds for Jayson Tatum, Bam Adebayo and other players on the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat heading into their matchup at 8:30 PM ET on Monday at TD Garden.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Heat vs. Celtics Game Info
- Date: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: TD Garden
Heat vs Celtics Additional Info
NBA Props Today: Miami Heat
Bam Adebayo Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|16.5 (-128)
|9.5 (-125)
|3.5 (+110)
- The 16.5-point over/under for Adebayo on Monday is 3.9 lower than his season scoring average.
- Adebayo's rebounding average -- 9.2 -- is 0.3 lower than his over/under on Monday.
- Adebayo averages 3.2 assists, 0.3 less than his over/under on Monday.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Jimmy Butler Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|28.5 (-105)
|7.5 (-154)
|6.5 (+120)
|0.5 (-250)
- Monday's over/under for Jimmy Butler is 28.5 points. That's 5.6 more than his season average of 22.9.
- Butler has averaged 1.6 fewer rebounds per game (5.9) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (7.5).
- Butler has averaged 5.3 assists per game this season, 1.2 less than his prop bet on Monday (6.5).
- Butler has connected on 0.6 three pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Monday's game (0.5).
Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|10.5 (-105)
|2.5 (-149)
|0.5 (-250)
|2.5 (+145)
- The 10.5-point over/under set for Max Strus on Monday is 1.0 less than his scoring average on the season (11.5).
- He averages 0.7 more rebounds than his prop bet Monday of 2.5.
- Strus' assists average -- 2.1 -- is 1.6 higher than Monday's over/under (0.5).
- He has connected on 2.5 three-pointers per game, equal to his prop bet total for Monday.
Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!
NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics
Jayson Tatum Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|31.5 (-115)
|10.5 (-125)
|5.5 (-139)
|2.5 (-161)
- Tatum's 30.1 points per game average is 1.4 fewer than Monday's over/under.
- Tatum has collected 8.8 rebounds per game, 1.7 fewer than his prop bet for Monday's game (10.5).
- Tatum has averaged 4.6 assists per game, 0.9 fewer than Monday's assist over/under (5.5).
- Tatum has averaged 3.2 made three-pointers per game, 0.7 more than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).
Put your picks to the test and bet on Celtics vs. Heat player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Jaylen Brown Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|28.5 (-105)
|7.5 (-154)
|6.5 (+120)
|0.5 (-250)
- Jaylen Brown's 26.6 points per game are 2.1 more than Monday's prop total.
- He has grabbed 6.9 rebounds per game, 0.4 higher than his prop bet on Monday.
- Monday's assists over/under for Brown (3.5) is the same as his average on the season.
- He has hit 2.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his over/under on Monday.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.