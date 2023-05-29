Heat vs. Celtics: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - Eastern Conference Finals Game 7
The Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat will go head to head in a decisive Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Heat vs. Celtics matchup.
Heat vs. Celtics Game Info
- Date: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: TD Garden
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Heat vs. Celtics Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Celtics Moneyline
|Heat Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Celtics (-7.5)
|203.5
|-295
|+245
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Celtics (-7.5)
|203.5
|-300
|+240
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Celtics (-7.5)
|204
|-323
|+250
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Celtics (-7.5)
|203.5
|-310
|+255
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Heat vs Celtics Additional Info
|Heat Championship Futures
|Celtics vs Heat Player Props
|Celtics vs Heat Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Celtics vs Heat
Heat vs. Celtics Betting Trends
- The Celtics outscore opponents by 6.5 points per game (scoring 117.9 points per game to rank fourth in the league while allowing 111.4 per contest to rank fourth in the NBA) and have a +535 scoring differential overall.
- The Heat have a -26 scoring differential, putting up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) and giving up 109.8 (second in NBA).
- These teams score a combined 227.4 points per game, 23.9 more points than this matchup's point total.
- Combined, these teams allow 221.2 points per game, 17.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Boston has put together a 45-34-3 ATS record so far this year.
- Miami has put together a 30-48-4 ATS record so far this season.
Heat Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|Jimmy Butler
|28.5
|-105
|22.9
|Bam Adebayo
|16.5
|-130
|20.4
|Caleb Martin
|15.5
|-110
|9.6
|Gabe Vincent
|13.5
|-125
|9.4
|Max Strus
|9.5
|-130
|11.5
Want to place a bet on a player prop for Max Strus or another Heat player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!
Heat and Celtics NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Heat
|+1300
|+245
|Celtics
|+130
|-294
Looking to place a futures bet on the Heat? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.