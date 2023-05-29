The Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat will go head to head in a decisive Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Heat vs. Celtics matchup.

Heat vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Heat vs. Celtics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Heat vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Celtics outscore opponents by 6.5 points per game (scoring 117.9 points per game to rank fourth in the league while allowing 111.4 per contest to rank fourth in the NBA) and have a +535 scoring differential overall.

The Heat have a -26 scoring differential, putting up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) and giving up 109.8 (second in NBA).

These teams score a combined 227.4 points per game, 23.9 more points than this matchup's point total.

Combined, these teams allow 221.2 points per game, 17.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Boston has put together a 45-34-3 ATS record so far this year.

Miami has put together a 30-48-4 ATS record so far this season.

Heat Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Jimmy Butler 28.5 -105 22.9 Bam Adebayo 16.5 -130 20.4 Caleb Martin 15.5 -110 9.6 Gabe Vincent 13.5 -125 9.4 Max Strus 9.5 -130 11.5

Heat and Celtics NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Heat +1300 +245 Celtics +130 -294

