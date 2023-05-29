Heat vs. Celtics Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Eastern Conference Finals Game 7
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Miami Heat are 7.5-point underdogs heading into a decisive Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Monday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT. The series is tied 3-3.
Heat vs. Celtics Game Info & Odds
- Date: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: TD Garden
Heat vs. Celtics Score Prediction
- Prediction: Celtics 116 - Heat 108
Heat vs Celtics Additional Info
|Heat Championship Futures
|Celtics vs Heat Player Props
|Celtics vs Heat Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Celtics vs Heat
Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Celtics
- Pick ATS: Celtics (- 7.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (203.5)
- The Celtics have had more success against the spread than the Heat this season, tallying an ATS record of 44-35-3, compared to the 30-48-4 record of the Heat.
- As a 7.5-point favorite or more in 2022-23, Boston is 18-18-1 against the spread compared to the 1-2 ATS record Miami puts up as a 7.5-point underdog.
- Miami and its opponents have eclipsed the total 48.8% of the time this season (40 out of 82). That's less often than Boston and its opponents have (43 out of 82).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Celtics are 53-21, while the Heat are 8-16 as moneyline underdogs.
Heat Performance Insights
- Offensively Miami is the worst team in the NBA (109.5 points per game). But on defense it is second-best (109.8 points allowed per game).
- This season the Heat are ranked 25th in the league in assists at 23.8 per game.
- Beyond the arc, the Heat are 16th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (12). They are fourth-worst in 3-point percentage at 34.4%.
- In 2022-23, Miami has attempted 40.8% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 59.2% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 30.5% of Miami's baskets have been 3-pointers, and 69.5% have been 2-pointers.
