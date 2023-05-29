The Tampa Bay Rays, including Harold Ramirez (.189 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Monday at 2:20 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last appearance against the Dodgers.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman

Marcus Stroman TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Harold Ramirez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

Ramirez is batting .295 with six doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 10 walks.

Ramirez has gotten at least one hit in 64.3% of his games this season (27 of 42), with more than one hit 14 times (33.3%).

He has hit a home run in 19.0% of his games in 2023 (eight of 42), and 5% of his trips to the plate.

Ramirez has driven in a run in 16 games this year (38.1%), including six games with more than one RBI (14.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 19 games this season (45.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 10 .351 AVG .268 .422 OBP .302 .737 SLG .341 11 XBH 1 5 HR 1 14 RBI 1 17/6 K/BB 5/2 1 SB 0 Home Away 27 GP 15 16 (59.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (73.3%) 8 (29.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (40.0%) 13 (48.1%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (40.0%) 7 (25.9%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%) 12 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings